TDB Backs East Ocyon Bio to Develop CAR-NK-based Cell Therapies

In a significant push for next-generation immunotherapy in India, the Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), has extended financial assistance to Gurgaon-based East Ocyon Bio Private Limited for the development of CAR-NK based cell therapies targeting difficult-to-treat cancers and Leishmaniasis.

The project aims to establish a first-in-India, platform-based ecosystem for off-the-shelf CAR-NK therapies — positioning the country at the forefront of advanced cell-based biotherapeutics while reducing reliance on imported, high-cost treatments.

A Scalable Alternative to CAR-T Therapy

CAR-NK (Chimeric Antigen Receptor–Natural Killer) therapies are emerging globally as a safer, more scalable alternative to conventional autologous CAR-T therapies.

Unlike CAR-T treatments, which are patient-specific and time-intensive to manufacture, CAR-NK therapies:

Use healthy donor-derived NK cells

Enable bulk engineering and cryopreservation

Allow off-the-shelf availability without patient matching

Lower the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD)

Show reduced incidence of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity

Natural Killer (NK) cells also possess intrinsic anti-tumor and immunomodulatory capabilities, including the ability to target MHC-I deficient tumors — a common mechanism of immune evasion in solid cancers.

Targeting Resistant Tumors and Neglected Diseases

Under the TDB-supported project, East Ocyon Bio will develop and commercialize:

Anti-PD-L1 CAR-NK cell therapy for multiple resistant solid tumors

CAR-NK therapy targeting Leishmaniasis, a neglected tropical disease of major public health relevance in India

The integration of immunotherapy into Leishmaniasis treatment represents a novel approach in infectious disease management, potentially transforming care for patients affected by the parasitic disease, which remains endemic in parts of India.

Indigenous Platform with GMP-Adaptable Manufacturing

The company’s technology platform has been developed entirely in-house and focuses on allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-NK and CAR-γδ T cell therapies derived from healthy donors.

Key features of the platform include:

Bulk engineering of immune cells

Gamma-retroviral vector integration of PD-L1 targeting CAR constructs

High expression efficiency and sustained functional persistence

GMP-adaptable cryopreservation systems

Rapid, scalable deployment

By eliminating the need for individualized manufacturing and matching, the platform aims to significantly reduce cost barriers and improve accessibility of advanced immunotherapies in India.

Strengthening India’s Biotherapeutics Manufacturing Base

Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, said the Board’s support reflects a strategic focus on high-impact frontier technologies addressing unmet medical needs.

“Enabling advanced cell therapy platforms within the country will significantly reduce reliance on imported therapies and position India as a competitive player in next-generation immunotherapies,” he noted.

India currently imports most advanced cell therapies at prohibitive costs, limiting patient access. The development of indigenous, GMP-compliant manufacturing capabilities could help build domestic capacity in high-value biotherapeutics.

Bridging Lab Innovation and Patient Access

Dr. Renu and Dr. Dinesh Kundu, Co-founders of East Ocyon Bio, said TDB’s support will accelerate clinical translation and help bridge the gap between laboratory research and real-world patient access.

They emphasised that an affordable, scalable CAR-NK platform could reshape treatment paradigms not only for oncology but also for infectious diseases — areas where India faces both high disease burden and access challenges.

Boosting Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Advanced Therapies

The project aligns with India’s broader bio-innovation and Aatmanirbhar Bharat agenda by:

Strengthening indigenous R&D

Building advanced cell manufacturing infrastructure

Reducing import dependency

Enhancing global competitiveness in regenerative medicine

If successfully commercialised, the platform could position India among a select group of countries developing next-generation off-the-shelf immunotherapies — expanding access to cutting-edge treatment while reinforcing domestic technological sovereignty.