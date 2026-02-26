Deadly Vigilantism: Alleged Thief Beaten to Death in Navi Mumbai

In a shocking case of vigilante justice, Navi Mumbai police have arrested four individuals for the alleged beating to death of 31-year-old Sandeep Laxmikant Vishwakarma. The deceased, a resident of Mankhurd, Mumbai, was reported missing on February 15 and discovered dead a day later in the jurisdiction of Rabale MIDC police station.

The autopsy report indicated that Vishwakarma died due to injuries sustained during a brutal assault. Investigation revealed he was last seen in the Vashi area, where he had a conversation with a scrap dealer. The suspects reportedly caught Vishwakarma attempting to steal electric poles and wires.

Allegedly, the accused assaulted Vishwakarma, resulting in his death, and then disposed of his body near a drain in Mahape MIDC using a rickshaw. Three suspects: Pritam Bharat Bhoir, Shivaji Shankar Dumbare, and Amol Ramesh Gunjal, have been arrested. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)