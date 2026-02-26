Deadly Vigilantism: Alleged Thief Beaten to Death in Navi Mumbai
In Navi Mumbai, four individuals have been arrested for allegedly beating a 31-year-old man named Sandeep Laxmikant Vishwakarma to death on suspicion of theft. Vishwakarma was suspected of stealing electric poles and wires. His body was found in Rabale, leading to the arrest of the suspects.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking case of vigilante justice, Navi Mumbai police have arrested four individuals for the alleged beating to death of 31-year-old Sandeep Laxmikant Vishwakarma. The deceased, a resident of Mankhurd, Mumbai, was reported missing on February 15 and discovered dead a day later in the jurisdiction of Rabale MIDC police station.
The autopsy report indicated that Vishwakarma died due to injuries sustained during a brutal assault. Investigation revealed he was last seen in the Vashi area, where he had a conversation with a scrap dealer. The suspects reportedly caught Vishwakarma attempting to steal electric poles and wires.
Allegedly, the accused assaulted Vishwakarma, resulting in his death, and then disposed of his body near a drain in Mahape MIDC using a rickshaw. Three suspects: Pritam Bharat Bhoir, Shivaji Shankar Dumbare, and Amol Ramesh Gunjal, have been arrested. The investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navi Mumbai
- beating
- theft
- arrest
- Sandeep Vishwakarma
- vigilante
- electric poles
- Rabale
- police
- crime