Macpherson Orders Suspension After R113m Fraud Case

Macpherson underscored the broader impact of corruption in infrastructure projects, particularly those tied to education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:44 IST
“We have adopted a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and ethical misconduct within this department. That position is non-negotiable,” the Minister said. Image Credit: Twitter(@DeanMacpherson)
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has ordered the precautionary suspension and disciplinary action against a senior Construction Project Management (CPM) Director following the official’s court appearance on fraud charges linked to a R113 million schools project in Mpumalanga.

The director appeared in court on Tuesday alongside other accused, facing charges related to an emergency tender awarded between 2018 and 2019 to repair 21 schools in the province.

Zero-Tolerance on Corruption

Although the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) was not involved in the original tender issued by the Mpumalanga Department of Education, Macpherson said the arrest required immediate action to uphold ethical standards within his department.

“We have adopted a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and ethical misconduct within this department. That position is non-negotiable,” the Minister said.

Upon learning of the arrest and court appearance, Macpherson instructed Director-General Sifiso Mdakane to implement a precautionary suspension and initiate disciplinary proceedings.

Due Process to Be Followed

The Minister emphasised that all actions must comply with the Public Service Act and relevant regulatory frameworks, ensuring both procedural and substantive fairness.

“Any official implicated in serious criminal allegations, particularly those involving public funds meant for critical infrastructure such as schools, ought not remain in their role while these processes are underway,” he said.

The department confirmed it will cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities, while internal disciplinary processes run parallel to the criminal proceedings.

Protecting Public Infrastructure Funds

Macpherson underscored the broader impact of corruption in infrastructure projects, particularly those tied to education.

“Every rand lost to fraud is a rand taken away from classrooms, communities and service delivery,” he said.

He added that strengthening governance systems, tightening oversight and ensuring proper use of infrastructure budgets remain key priorities.

Restoring Public Trust

The Minister said accountability is essential to rebuilding trust in public institutions and ensuring infrastructure delivery benefits communities rather than private interests.

“There will be no protection for wrongdoing. We owe it to the people of South Africa to act decisively against corruption wherever it arises,” he said.

The case remains before the courts, with internal disciplinary proceedings now underway within the DPWI.

 

