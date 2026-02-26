Anil Ambani Under Scrutiny: ED Probes Massive Bank Fraud Case

In an ongoing probe into financial irregularities, Anil Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Group, faced another round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday regarding an alleged bank fraud linked to money laundering. The questioning session took place at the ED's office in central Delhi.

Officials disclosed that Ambani's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The high-profile businessman was earlier interrogated in August 2025 as part of a probe concerning a staggering Rs 40,000 crore bank fraud committed by Reliance Communications (RCOM).

The investigation has led to the arrest of former RCOM president Punit Garg. The ED claims the laundered funds were funneled through multiple foreign subsidiaries and offshore entities of RCOM. Additionally, Ambani and several group companies are embroiled in allegations of loan fraud, prompting the ED to form a special investigation team on Supreme Court's instructions. Recently, Ambani's Mumbai residence was attached, and three money laundering cases have been filed against ADAG.