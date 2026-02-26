Anil Ambani Faces ED's Second Round of Questioning in Mega Bank Fraud Case

Anil Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Group, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate regarding an alleged bank fraud. This is part of an ongoing investigation into claims of a Rs 40,000 crore fraud by Reliance Communications and linked money laundering activities.

The 66-year-old businessman arrived at the ED's central Delhi office in the morning for his second round of questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. An investigation team has been set up following the Supreme Court's instructions to probe the case.

Earlier, the ED had attached Ambani's residence in Mumbai, valued at Rs 3,716 crore, under anti-money laundering laws. The probe involves multiple charges against Ambani's group companies, with three cases of money laundering filed by the ED.

