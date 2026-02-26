Dr Jitendra Singh Urges Bamboo-Led Trade Push in Tripura

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday called for structured commercial utilisation of Tripura’s vast bamboo resources, saying the Northeast has the potential to emerge as a key Southeast Asia trade corridor.

Chairing a District Level Review Meeting in Sepahijala District at the Collector Office in Kamalasagar, the Minister emphasised that improved connectivity and resource-based value addition could transform Tripura into a regional trade hub.

Bamboo Potential Largely Untapped

Dr Singh said Tripura is richly endowed with bamboo forests but the resource remains under-utilised.

He highlighted bamboo’s wide-ranging applications in:

Construction and building materials

Interior and home décor

Jewellery and handicrafts

Furniture and lifestyle products

“With structured value addition and wider market access, bamboo can significantly enhance Tripura’s trade capacity and generate sustainable livelihood opportunities,” he said.

The Minister urged district authorities to develop a commercially viable strategy to scale up bamboo processing and market integration.

Gateway to Southeast Asia

Referring to regional connectivity, Dr Singh noted that the rail link connecting Tripura to Bangladesh — initiated during his tenure as Governor — has already been approved.

He acknowledged that work has slowed due to the current situation in Bangladesh but expressed confidence that once operational, direct train services will create a cost-effective trade route.

“With the start of train services, Tripura and the entire Northeast can emerge as an important South Asian corridor for trade and business,” he said.

The Minister described the region as a future bridge between India and Southeast Asia, capable of strengthening cross-border commerce.

Review of Development and Governance

During the meeting, the District Administration presented a comprehensive overview of development indicators and governance initiatives.

The review covered progress in:

Rural development schemes

Infrastructure projects

Jal Jeevan Mission implementation

PMAY-G housing performance

Institutional delivery and immunisation coverage

Agriculture, horticulture and fisheries

Self-help group financing

Innovative Governance Measures

Officials also showcased innovative district-level initiatives, including:

Mission Sankalp to combat child marriage and teenage pregnancy

e-Office implementation for paperless administration

QR-based public feedback systems

Jan Sunwai grievance redressal forums

Rooftop solar installations

Rainwater conservation efforts

Capacity-building programmes

Dr Singh commended the administration’s efforts and stressed that governance innovation must align with economic opportunity creation.

Northeast as Growth Engine

The Minister reiterated that the Northeast is poised to become a new growth engine for India, provided local resources are leveraged strategically and connectivity is strengthened.

By combining bamboo-based value chains, cross-border rail connectivity and improved district-level governance, he said Tripura can play a pivotal role in transforming the region into a dynamic trade and economic corridor.