Political Rifts Brew Over Parliamentary Panel Assignment

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma suggested Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi be assigned to an 'India-Pakistan' group instead of the Philippines panel. Gogoi questioned the relevance of CM's remarks, as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appointed him. Accusations of Pakistani connections against Gogoi persist amid election preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:53 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Assam's political arena when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proposed that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi be assigned to an 'India-Pakistan' group rather than the newly formed Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Philippines. The suggestion sparked controversy as it touched on past allegations against Gogoi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recently constituted Friendship Groups with over 60 countries, appointing various opposition members, including Gogoi as the head of the Philippines panel. In response to Sarma's remarks, Gogoi questioned the significance of the CM's input, emphasizing the Speaker's authority in such appointments.

The debate arrives amidst longstanding tensions, with the Assam CM and BJP accusing Gogoi of having ties to Pakistan's ISI. These allegations have been repeatedly denied by Gogoi and termed as baseless. As Assam approaches Assembly elections, these exchanges reflect the charged political climate in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

