Clintons in the Hot Seat: Congressional Testimony on Epstein Ties

Hillary Clinton testifies before Congress in a closed-door session in Chappaqua regarding ties to Jeffrey Epstein amidst a political push for scrutiny. Despite being under pressure, the Clintons claim minimal interaction and cooperation with Epstein investigations. Former President Trump's administration released related files, fueling political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

On Thursday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has begun testifying before U.S. House lawmakers in New York concerning convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Her testimony kicks off two days of depositions also involving former President Bill Clinton, marking a historic moment as it's unprecedented for an ex-president to testify in such a setting.

The closed-door testimonies occur in the Clintons' hometown of Chappaqua, against a backdrop of political friction between the Democratic pair and the Republican-led House Oversight Committee. This investigation continues amidst a growing demand for accountability over Epstein's exploitation of underage girls.

President Donald Trump, who has voiced regret over the hearings, yielded to calls for transparency last year by releasing Epstein case files after Epstein's 2019 suicide in a New York jail. Despite initial resistance, the Clintons are now cooperating after facing the threat of contempt charges from Rep. James Comer, Chair of the Oversight panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

