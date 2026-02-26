Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Karnataka's 'Five Guarantees'

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar labeled Karnataka's welfare schemes a 'burden' on finances but insists on maintaining them. The debate sparked concerns about financial impact vs. public benefits. Critics argue the schemes lack execution, while the state government defends them as essential welfare measures.

Amid mounting debate, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar termed the state's five welfare 'guarantees' as a financial 'burden,' though affirmed they will continue. His remarks, echoed from earlier statements, have sparked state-wide discussions among political leaders and citizens.

The five schemes, aimed at bolstering financial security, include free electricity and travel for women, monthly payouts to women and unemployed youth, and food distribution. Despite the costs, the Congress-led administration argues these are pivotal for aiding financially strained families without derailing developmental projects.

Critics, including opposition leaders, question the schemes' execution and budget implications, suggesting they cater merely to electoral promises. Political backlash includes accusations of governance failures from delayed infrastructure projects to unmet assurances like job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

