EU Clears Path for Member States to Fund Safe Abortions for Visitors

The European Commission has announced a significant policy clarification, stating that EU member states can utilize an existing social fund to offer free abortion services for women from countries with stringent abortion restrictions. This decision comes in response to the 'My Voice, My Choice' campaign, which has been advocating for equitable abortion access across Europe.

Countries such as Malta and Poland enforce near-total bans, while Italy and Croatia have their own accessibility issues, prompting the Commission's statement. Although it stopped short of proposing a new funding mechanism, the Commission's move allows states to reallocate resources to guarantee safe abortion access for women in need.

Supporters argue this ensures equal rights to safe abortions across the 27-member EU bloc. However, critics, including far-right political parties, claim it infringes on national sovereignty and traditional values. The response comes amid growing support for far-right factions, despite recent liberal shifts like the UK decriminalizing abortion in 2025 and France enshrining it as a constitutional right in 2024.