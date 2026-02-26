South Africans Tricked into Ukraine Conflict: Fatal Recruitment Scheme Exposed

South Africa's foreign minister revealed that two South Africans have died in the Ukraine conflict after being duped by a recruitment scheme. This marks the first confirmation of South African casualties in the war.

The victims were allegedly misled into traveling to Russia with the promise of employment or training, only to be involved in the hostilities in Ukraine. The announcement coincided with the return of 11 South Africans who had also fallen prey to similar deceptive recruitment efforts.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of ex-President Jacob Zuma, is currently under investigation for her alleged role in recruiting these individuals. Although she denies involvement, her ties to the scheme have prompted significant scrutiny.

