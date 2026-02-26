Left Menu

Sky Dominance: President Murmu's LCH Prachand Sortie in Rajasthan

President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Rajasthan to fly in the indigenously developed LCH Prachand helicopter at Jaisalmer Air Force Station. She will also witness the IAF's firepower demonstration, VayuShakti, at the Pokharan range. High security is in place for her visit and the military exercises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:28 IST
Sky Dominance: President Murmu's LCH Prachand Sortie in Rajasthan
President
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, on an official visit to Rajasthan, is set to partake in a historic flight aboard the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand at Jaisalmer Air Force Station, scheduled for Friday morning.

On Thursday evening, she received a warm welcome from Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The President's itinerary includes an overnight stay at the Jaisalmer Army Station. High-level security measures are adopted across the region, including a temporary no-fly zone from Chandan to Pokharan, in anticipation of the IAF's VayuShakti demonstration later that day.

The LCH Prachand, designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, stands as India's first domestically developed combat helicopter. Engineered for myriad terrains, this aircraft is pivotal for high-altitude defence, armed with the latest avionics and weaponry. This sortie adds to President Murmu's expanding history of engaging with top-tier military technologies, following her previous flights in Rafale and Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NFRA to Release Inspection Reports for 10 Major Audit Firms

NFRA to Release Inspection Reports for 10 Major Audit Firms

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

 India
3
2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

 India
4
Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026