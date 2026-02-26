Sky Dominance: President Murmu's LCH Prachand Sortie in Rajasthan
President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Rajasthan to fly in the indigenously developed LCH Prachand helicopter at Jaisalmer Air Force Station. She will also witness the IAF's firepower demonstration, VayuShakti, at the Pokharan range. High security is in place for her visit and the military exercises.
President Droupadi Murmu, on an official visit to Rajasthan, is set to partake in a historic flight aboard the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand at Jaisalmer Air Force Station, scheduled for Friday morning.
On Thursday evening, she received a warm welcome from Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The President's itinerary includes an overnight stay at the Jaisalmer Army Station. High-level security measures are adopted across the region, including a temporary no-fly zone from Chandan to Pokharan, in anticipation of the IAF's VayuShakti demonstration later that day.
The LCH Prachand, designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, stands as India's first domestically developed combat helicopter. Engineered for myriad terrains, this aircraft is pivotal for high-altitude defence, armed with the latest avionics and weaponry. This sortie adds to President Murmu's expanding history of engaging with top-tier military technologies, following her previous flights in Rafale and Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft.
