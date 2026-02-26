Left Menu

China Cracks Down on Notorious Myanmar-Cambodia Online Extortion Gangs

Chinese security officials have dismantled Myanmar and Cambodia-based criminal gangs involved in global online extortion. By 2025, Chinese courts sentenced over 41,000 individuals involved in telecom fraud, executing 16. Major arrests and dismantling of criminal groups, particularly by Ming and Bai families, have been reported along with significant fraud prevention operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:39 IST
China Cracks Down on Notorious Myanmar-Cambodia Online Extortion Gangs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant crackdown on cross-border crime, Chinese security officials announced they have 'completely dismantled' notorious criminal gangs operating out of Myanmar and Cambodia. These gangs have long terrorized victims through online extortion rackets, forcing people to part with their hard-earned savings.

By the end of 2025, over 41,000 individuals repatriated from northern Myanmar were sentenced by Chinese courts for their involvement in telecom fraud. Notably, 16 were executed, and 39 received life sentences. The dismantling focused on the Ming and Bai families, infamous for their roles in these fraud operations.

The raids, conducted with Thai cooperation, targeted networks luring young individuals with fake job offers. They subsequently forced them into fraud operations. China's Public Security Ministry highlights 258,000 resolved telecom fraud cases last year, freezing significant scam-related funds and intercepting billions of fraudulent communications.

TRENDING

1
Decade-Old Mystery: Italian Police Arrest Burundian Suspect in Missionary Murders

Decade-Old Mystery: Italian Police Arrest Burundian Suspect in Missionary Mu...

 Global
2
NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Judicial Corruption Chapter

NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Judicial Corruption Chapter

 India
3
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Defends Against Allegations Amidst Epstein File Comparisons

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Defends Against Allegations Amidst Epstein File Com...

 India
4
Goa MLA Viresh Borkar's Stand-Off: Controversy Over Section 39A

Goa MLA Viresh Borkar's Stand-Off: Controversy Over Section 39A

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026