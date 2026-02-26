China Cracks Down on Notorious Myanmar-Cambodia Online Extortion Gangs

In a significant crackdown on cross-border crime, Chinese security officials announced they have 'completely dismantled' notorious criminal gangs operating out of Myanmar and Cambodia. These gangs have long terrorized victims through online extortion rackets, forcing people to part with their hard-earned savings.

By the end of 2025, over 41,000 individuals repatriated from northern Myanmar were sentenced by Chinese courts for their involvement in telecom fraud. Notably, 16 were executed, and 39 received life sentences. The dismantling focused on the Ming and Bai families, infamous for their roles in these fraud operations.

The raids, conducted with Thai cooperation, targeted networks luring young individuals with fake job offers. They subsequently forced them into fraud operations. China's Public Security Ministry highlights 258,000 resolved telecom fraud cases last year, freezing significant scam-related funds and intercepting billions of fraudulent communications.