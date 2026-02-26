Left Menu

Bilaspur Sets Benchmark with Adolescent Cybersecurity Initiative

Bilaspur administration plans to introduce cybersecurity guidelines for adolescents, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar. Aimed at countering online threats like cyberbullying and identity theft, the initiative involves various departments and community groups, seeking to establish comprehensive digital safety protocols for educational institutions and families.

  • India

The Bilaspur administration is set to roll out comprehensive cybersecurity guidelines to shield adolescents from online threats. The measures, led by Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, mark Bilaspur as a pioneering district in India for implementing a structured cybersecurity framework.

Addressing the district-level committee on cybersecurity, Kumar emphasized the urgent need for effective protocols, citing challenges such as online grooming and identity theft faced by young people in the digital realm. With plans to unveil the draft guidelines at the upcoming state-level Nalwari Fair, the initiative targets schools, colleges, and other educational platforms.

The project involves a collaborative effort between multiple departments and organizations, including the Indian Red Cross Society and Matri Sudha Charitable Trust, ensuring long-term protection beyond mere awareness programs. Schools will receive support for reporting suspicious activities, while families will be guided with digital parenting tips to monitor children's online behavior responsibly.

