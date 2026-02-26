Dark Web Bust: LSD Traffickers Caught in Jharkhand
Police in Ranchi arrested two individuals attempting to sell LSD, valued at Rs 8 lakh, imported from the Netherlands via the dark web. The detainees, identified as Abhishek Kumar and Avinash Kumar, aimed to introduce the drug to Ranchi, with the bust marking the first such recovery in the area.
- Country:
- India
In a significant bust, Ranchi police arrested two people in possession of 1.74 grams of LSD, valued at approximately Rs 8 lakh. The consignment was sourced from the Netherlands through the dark web, a first for the area.
Ranchi SP (City) Paras Rana confirmed this first-time seizure of LSD in the city, a powerful hallucinogenic drug. According to Rana, authorities acted on a tip-off, leading them to apprehend a suspect at Ojha Market in Ranchi.
Upon searching the suspect, identified as Abhishek Kumar, police discovered an envelope containing 100 LSD patches. His associate, Avinash Kumar, was subsequently arrested, revealing plans to sell the drug locally. LSD patches can range in price from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 each.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LSD
- arrest
- Ranchi
- dark web
- Netherlands
- drug trafficking
- hallucinogenic
- psychedelic
- crypto
- drug bust
ALSO READ
'Drug Trafficking: House Seized in Kashmir Bust'
Mizoram's Ambitious Budget: Boosting Agriculture and Combating Drug Trafficking
Cutting-Edge Tech and Strategic Collaboration: Railways Step Up Against Drug Trafficking
Gujarat's Intense Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Sparks Political Debate
Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring