Left Menu

Dark Web Bust: LSD Traffickers Caught in Jharkhand

Police in Ranchi arrested two individuals attempting to sell LSD, valued at Rs 8 lakh, imported from the Netherlands via the dark web. The detainees, identified as Abhishek Kumar and Avinash Kumar, aimed to introduce the drug to Ranchi, with the bust marking the first such recovery in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:10 IST
Dark Web Bust: LSD Traffickers Caught in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, Ranchi police arrested two people in possession of 1.74 grams of LSD, valued at approximately Rs 8 lakh. The consignment was sourced from the Netherlands through the dark web, a first for the area.

Ranchi SP (City) Paras Rana confirmed this first-time seizure of LSD in the city, a powerful hallucinogenic drug. According to Rana, authorities acted on a tip-off, leading them to apprehend a suspect at Ojha Market in Ranchi.

Upon searching the suspect, identified as Abhishek Kumar, police discovered an envelope containing 100 LSD patches. His associate, Avinash Kumar, was subsequently arrested, revealing plans to sell the drug locally. LSD patches can range in price from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PWHL Leverages Olympic Success Amid Surge in Fans and Sales

PWHL Leverages Olympic Success Amid Surge in Fans and Sales

 Global
2
Modi's Diplomatic Triumph: Deepening Indo-Israel Relations to New Strategic Heights

Modi's Diplomatic Triumph: Deepening Indo-Israel Relations to New Strategic ...

 Israel
3
Descendant of 'Vande Mataram' Composer Joins BJP, Critiques State Employment Policies

Descendant of 'Vande Mataram' Composer Joins BJP, Critiques State Employment...

 India
4
ECI Mobilizes Forces and Judges for Upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections

ECI Mobilizes Forces and Judges for Upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026