EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

The European Commission announced on Thursday that EU member states can tap into an existing social fund to provide free abortion services to women from member nations with stringent abortion laws. This policy clarification comes amid ongoing debates over abortion rights across Europe.

The decision is seen as a victory for the 'My Voice, My Choice' campaign, which urged the EU to support women seeking abortions abroad due to restrictive domestic policies. Female citizens in most EU nations should have equal access to legal and safe abortion services, campaigners argue.

While supporters hail the move as a step for women's rights, critics, including far-right parties and conservative lawmakers, argue it infringes on national healthcare sovereignty and contradicts traditional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)