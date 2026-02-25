BJP Labels Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as 'Female Ghajini' for Gaza Remarks

The BJP launched a strong critique against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, dubbing her the 'Female Ghajini of Indian Politics' for her allegedly selective concern regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Using the 'Ghajini' analogy from the 2008 film known for its character's short-term memory issues, BJP claimed Gandhi overlooked the October 7 Israeli attacks while focusing on Gaza. This comes after she urged Prime Minister Modi to address the Gaza genocide during his Israeli visit.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticized Gandhi on social media, suggesting her activism was mere political posturing, citing her past appearance with a 'Palestine' bag. The exchange occurs amid Modi's diplomatic trip to boost India-Israel ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)