Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated following retaliatory attacks by Afghan forces on Pakistani military positions. The strikes came after Pakistan's airstrikes on targets in eastern Afghanistan, purported to be militant havens, sparking concerns of renewed conflict.

Videos released by Afghan security forces depicted nighttime raids by Humvees in mountainous terrain, with continuous gunfire illuminating the night sky. Though independent verification of the images remains unconfirmed, the Afghan response marks a significant development in the ongoing border tensions.

Pakistan's Information Ministry has accused Afghan forces of unprovoked aggression, leading to protracted exchanges of fire along the contentious Durand Line. As allegations of harboring militants continue, both countries are heightening security and engaging in intelligence-led operations to deter further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)