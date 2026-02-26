Tensions Rise Amid U.S.-Cuban Speedboat Incident

In a dramatic escalation of U.S.-Cuban tensions, Cuba reported detaining six injured exiles following an armed encounter involving a group trying to infiltrate the nation via speedboat. Cuban authorities say four attackers died in the incident after exchanging fire with Cuban forces on Wednesday.

According to Cuban officials, ten armed Cuban nationals attempted the assault, which resulted in the deaths at sea and arrests on land. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has vowed to protect Cuba from any attempts to disrupt its sovereignty, labeling the attackers as anti-government mercenaries.

The U.S. administration, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, asserts that no U.S. personnel were involved. Rubio has announced a separate investigation to clarify details surrounding the assault, focusing on determining if any survivors hold U.S. citizenship or residency, amidst skepticism regarding the official Cuban report.

