Cuba has sharply criticized the U.S. government for allegedly permitting anti-Cuban groups to act with impunity. This criticism follows a violent incident where Cuban exiles aboard a Florida-registered speedboat engaged in a confrontation with Cuban forces. The clash resulted in the deaths of four Cuban nationals and the injury and capture of six others.

While Cuba blames the U.S. for allowing hostile actions from its soil, Havana has maintained communication with Washington since the incident occurred. Discussions are underway to determine the events that led to the fatal exchange. U.S. officials stated that the speedboat's owner claimed the vessel was stolen, fueling tensions.

The confrontation highlights the strained U.S.-Cuban relations, worsened by tightened U.S. economic sanctions. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel responded robustly, affirming Cuba's stance against terrorism and mercenary attacks. Meanwhile, the U.S. plans its own investigation of the complex situation.