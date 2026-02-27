Tariff Tensions: Ecuador and Colombia's Trade Dispute
Ecuador is set to increase tariffs on Colombian imports to 50% as part of an escalating trade dispute driven by border security concerns. The move follows earlier tariffs and a series of retaliatory actions by Colombia, which is open to dialogue but also considering further measures.
Ecuador is ramping up tariffs on Colombian imports to 50% from March 1, escalating a trade conflict fueled by concerns over border security.
The disagreement began with Ecuador imposing a 30% tariff, citing trade deficits and issues in combating drug trafficking at the border.
Colombia is considering its response and remains open to dialogue, aiming to protect its exporters amidst rising tensions.
