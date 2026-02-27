Open Conflict: Pakistan and Taliban Clash Along Volatile Frontier
Pakistan conducted major air and ground strikes against Taliban targets in Afghanistan, escalating tensions to open warfare, according to Pakistani and Afghan officials. Both sides reported differing casualty figures, amid Pakistan's accusations that Kabul harbors Taliban militants. The clashes threaten prolonged conflict along their 1,615-mile frontier.
Pakistan launched significant air and ground strikes on Taliban positions within Afghanistan's key urban centers overnight, as tensions escalated, officials from both nations reported. This comes as the Pakistani defence minister labeled the situation an 'open war,' following accusations of harboring militants.
Heavy losses were reported by both sides, presenting differing causalities that remain unverified. The strikes mark a further deterioration in relations amid a prolonged dispute over Islamabad's claims that Afghan territory is being used to stage attacks inside Pakistan.
Amid high-security alerts, the ongoing conflict threatens to spiral into a prolonged border confrontation, underlining the fragile security dynamics in the region and posing serious challenges to regional stability.
