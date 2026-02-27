Crisis in Georgia: Child Welfare System's Financial Struggles

Georgia's child welfare system is reeling from a significant financial crisis, with the Division of Family and Children Services confronting an $85.7 million budget gap. Despite emergency measures taken by Candice Broce, who oversees the agency, the fallout has led to significant service cutbacks and delays in crucial family reunifications.

Families and foster care systems are among those hardest hit, as fewer resources mean reduced visits, postponed juvenile court dates, and less time for foster care aides. Lawmakers in Georgia attempted to address the shortfall by injecting funds to patch the gap, but issues remain deeply embedded in the system's structure.

Experts cite national challenges such as the unpredictable influx of children with acute needs and the expensive nature of care. Broce, however, is under scrutiny, as some question the efficacy of her budget management. The crisis highlights a wider systemic issue, as lawmakers and stakeholders continue to debate long-term solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)