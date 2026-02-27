Left Menu

Epstein's Jet Landings at UK Military Bases Under Scrutiny

Britain's Ministry of Defence is reviewing flight records that could uncover links to Jeffrey Epstein after files suggested his private jet landed at military bases. As police assess potential trafficking activities at UK airports, there are increasing calls to investigate RAF bases implicated in the scandal.

London | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:40 IST
Jeffrey Epstein
The UK's Ministry of Defence is currently poring over flight records in a bid to unearth connections to the late Jeffrey Epstein. A Ministry spokesperson confirmed that this move follows the emergence of files implying Epstein's private jet landed at British military bases.

British authorities are ramping up investigations into whether Epstein trafficked women through two London airports and another in central England, with renewed focus on Royal Air Force bases such as Marham and Northolt. The files suggest these bases may have been used for similar unauthorized activities by Epstein.

Defence Minister John Healey has mandated a comprehensive review of military flight logs. This review seeks to ensure any information pertinent to Epstein's criminal endeavors is unearthed and conveyed to relevant authorities. The Ministry also pledged support to any related civilian police probes, emphasizing solidarity with Epstein's victims.

