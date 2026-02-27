The UK's Ministry of Defence is currently poring over flight records in a bid to unearth connections to the late Jeffrey Epstein. A Ministry spokesperson confirmed that this move follows the emergence of files implying Epstein's private jet landed at British military bases.

British authorities are ramping up investigations into whether Epstein trafficked women through two London airports and another in central England, with renewed focus on Royal Air Force bases such as Marham and Northolt. The files suggest these bases may have been used for similar unauthorized activities by Epstein.

Defence Minister John Healey has mandated a comprehensive review of military flight logs. This review seeks to ensure any information pertinent to Epstein's criminal endeavors is unearthed and conveyed to relevant authorities. The Ministry also pledged support to any related civilian police probes, emphasizing solidarity with Epstein's victims.