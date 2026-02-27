Court Drama: Kejriwal and Allies Discharged in Liquor Case

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others from the contentious liquor policy case.

The Congress party criticized the BJP's actions, labeling them as predictable and claiming they use political proceedings strategically during elections.

The court's decision came as the judge found no evidence of an 'overarching conspiracy or criminal intent,' marking a setback for the CBI's case against the AAP leaders.