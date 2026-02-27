Left Menu

Court Drama: Kejriwal and Allies Discharged in Liquor Case

A Delhi court cleared Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others in a liquor policy case. The Congress criticized the BJP, claiming the case proceedings against its allies, such as AAP, cease during election times. The judge dismissed CBI's charges, citing lack of evidence and conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others from the contentious liquor policy case.

The Congress party criticized the BJP's actions, labeling them as predictable and claiming they use political proceedings strategically during elections.

The court's decision came as the judge found no evidence of an 'overarching conspiracy or criminal intent,' marking a setback for the CBI's case against the AAP leaders.

