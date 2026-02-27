Left Menu

Excise Policy Saga: Unanswered Questions Amid Kejriwal's Court Discharge

The Delhi BJP critiques the court discharge of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case, highlighting unanswered questions about the policy. BJP president Virendra Sachdeva maintains evidence was destroyed, while questioning policy changes that allegedly affected public trust. Despite court rulings, BJP argues the issue remains unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:07 IST
The Delhi BJP has raised concerns following a court's decision to discharge AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the ongoing excise policy case. The party argues that key questions regarding the policy changes have not been adequately addressed.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva pointed out the court acknowledged a lack of evidence but added that the investigative agency suggested evidence may have been destroyed. He criticized the policy changes, such as the increased commission for liquor contractors and the introduction of promotional schemes, claiming they negatively impacted public welfare and trust.

Sachdeva further accused Kejriwal of using media appearances for public sympathy, terming the efforts as 'political theatrics.' The recent court ruling, which also discharged 21 others in the case, was celebrated by AAP leaders as an affirmation of constitutional values, but the BJP remains skeptical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

