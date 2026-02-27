Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case
A Delhi court acquitted AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the excise policy case. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP president Aman Arora hailed the decision, accusing the BJP-led Central Government of using federal agencies to malign AAP's reputation.
In a significant legal ruling, a Delhi court on Friday acquitted Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the much-publicized excise policy case. The decision saw both leaders and 21 others relieved from the charges, sparking reactions across political quarters.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann celebrated the court's decision, asserting that truth ultimately prevails. Mann, in a statement on social media, expressed hope that the outcome in this case would pave the way for truths in other cases to emerge.
AAP's Punjab president, Aman Arora, weighed in, accusing the BJP-led Centre of politically motivated actions against AAP. Arora expressed relief at the acquittal and vowed that the public would respond to those attempting to tarnish the party's reputation.
Excise case was biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal after court relief in liquor case.