Left Menu

Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

A Delhi court acquitted AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the excise policy case. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP president Aman Arora hailed the decision, accusing the BJP-led Central Government of using federal agencies to malign AAP's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:10 IST
Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal ruling, a Delhi court on Friday acquitted Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the much-publicized excise policy case. The decision saw both leaders and 21 others relieved from the charges, sparking reactions across political quarters.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann celebrated the court's decision, asserting that truth ultimately prevails. Mann, in a statement on social media, expressed hope that the outcome in this case would pave the way for truths in other cases to emerge.

AAP's Punjab president, Aman Arora, weighed in, accusing the BJP-led Centre of politically motivated actions against AAP. Arora expressed relief at the acquittal and vowed that the public would respond to those attempting to tarnish the party's reputation.

TRENDING

1
Elliott Management's Strategic Power Play with LSEG

Elliott Management's Strategic Power Play with LSEG

 Global
2
Taming the Wild: Maharashtra's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflict

Taming the Wild: Maharashtra's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflict

 India
3
Iran's Death Penalty Crisis Sparks Global Concern

Iran's Death Penalty Crisis Sparks Global Concern

 Global
4
Diplomacy on the Horizon: Prime Minister Sharif's Upcoming Russian Visit

Diplomacy on the Horizon: Prime Minister Sharif's Upcoming Russian Visit

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026