BIF Challenges Legal Basis of India's SIM Binding Mandate

In a significant move, the Broadband India Forum (BIF), representing major tech companies like Meta and Google, has raised legal objections against the Indian government's SIM binding mandate. The industry body argues that the mandate exceeds the legal authority provided by the Telecommunications Act of 2023.

According to a senior counsel's opinion cited by BIF, the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Amendment Rules, 2025, and associated directives infringe on the parent legislation's scope. The BIF contends that these rules expand telecom regulation to non-authorised entities, conflicting with existing laws and causing compliance challenges across sectors.

BIF urges for a constitutionally sound framework to address digital fraud, advocating for measures aligned with statutory provisions. Despite the government's firm stance on maintaining national security, BIF emphasizes the need for guiding regulatory interventions within established legal boundaries, ensuring stakeholder interests are protected.

(With inputs from agencies.)