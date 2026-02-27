India's Resurgence: From Colonial Chains to Global Trade Power
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's growing self-confidence and inherent strength, which have attracted developed nations for trade deals. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, he emphasized overcoming a colonial mindset and reclaiming India's potential through generations of tradition, knowledge, and hard work.
Modi argued that despite achieving independence, a lingering colonial mindset was perpetuated by some for personal gain, weakening national potential. However, the last 12 years have seen a transformation, with India striving to reclaim its historical capabilities and shaking off the inferiority complex.
Emphasizing the country's departure from the 'Fragile Five' grouping and policy paralysis pre-2014, Modi attributed the ideal conditions for trade agreements to India's newfound energy and confidence, essential for building the nation's future strength.
