India's Resurgence: From Colonial Chains to Global Trade Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has credited India's growing self-confidence and inherent strength as key factors in drawing developed nations to forge trade deals with the country. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, he stated that India's progress arises from a return to its traditions and hard work over generations.

Modi argued that despite achieving independence, a lingering colonial mindset was perpetuated by some for personal gain, weakening national potential. However, the last 12 years have seen a transformation, with India striving to reclaim its historical capabilities and shaking off the inferiority complex.

Emphasizing the country's departure from the 'Fragile Five' grouping and policy paralysis pre-2014, Modi attributed the ideal conditions for trade agreements to India's newfound energy and confidence, essential for building the nation's future strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)