Left Menu

India's Resurgence: From Colonial Chains to Global Trade Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's growing self-confidence and inherent strength, which have attracted developed nations for trade deals. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, he emphasized overcoming a colonial mindset and reclaiming India's potential through generations of tradition, knowledge, and hard work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:16 IST
India's Resurgence: From Colonial Chains to Global Trade Power
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has credited India's growing self-confidence and inherent strength as key factors in drawing developed nations to forge trade deals with the country. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, he stated that India's progress arises from a return to its traditions and hard work over generations.

Modi argued that despite achieving independence, a lingering colonial mindset was perpetuated by some for personal gain, weakening national potential. However, the last 12 years have seen a transformation, with India striving to reclaim its historical capabilities and shaking off the inferiority complex.

Emphasizing the country's departure from the 'Fragile Five' grouping and policy paralysis pre-2014, Modi attributed the ideal conditions for trade agreements to India's newfound energy and confidence, essential for building the nation's future strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Prepares to Nominate New Leader for UN World Food Programme

U.S. Prepares to Nominate New Leader for UN World Food Programme

 Global
2
Judge's Hunger Puts High-Profile Verdict on Hold

Judge's Hunger Puts High-Profile Verdict on Hold

 India
3
Court Slams Kerala Government Over Inadequate Security for Tribals Against Elephant Attack

Court Slams Kerala Government Over Inadequate Security for Tribals Against E...

 India
4
Jaundice Outbreak Shakes Border Village: A Family's Tragic Loss

Jaundice Outbreak Shakes Border Village: A Family's Tragic Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026