Delhi BJP Criticizes Kejriwal After Court Discharge in Excise Policy Case

In a significant development, Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has expressed skepticism over the court's decision to discharge AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. He emphasized that the case was far from over, mocking Kejriwal's emotional reaction by suggesting his 'tears should be tested in a lab.'

The court decision came after a lack of evidence was cited, leading to the discharge of all 21 accused. However, Tiwari insisted that the Central Bureau of Investigation had substantial evidence and that justice would ultimately prevail in higher courts. He criticized AAP's withdrawal of the liquor policy and questioned their claims of 'victory for truth.'

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva echoed Tiwari's concerns, alleging the destruction of evidence. Meanwhile, AAP leaders celebrated the court's decision as a reaffirmation of truth and accused the BJP of politically motivated charges. The legal and political struggle over the excise policy continues to intensify.