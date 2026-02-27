Court Acquits Kejriwal and Others in Controversial Excise Policy Case

A Delhi court has acquitted former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in a contentious excise policy case, which played a pivotal role in destabilizing the AAP government. The court's verdict lambasted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for presenting a case unable to withstand judicial scrutiny.

The CBI's chargesheet was described by the judge as containing internal contradictions that undermine the conspiracy theory. Without credible evidence of overarching criminal intent, the court deemed the prosecution's narrative a speculative construct, unsupported by admissible documentation. The verdict provides significant relief to Kejriwal, who called the case against him a 'political conspiracy'.

Political reactions followed swiftly, with opposition leaders, including those from Congress and Samajwadi Party, criticizing the ruling BJP for alleged misuse of federal agencies as political tools. Meanwhile, the CBI plans to challenge the verdict in the Delhi High Court, drawing attention to ignored or inadequately considered investigation aspects.