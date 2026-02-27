Left Menu

Court Acquits Kejriwal and Others in Controversial Excise Policy Case

A Delhi court discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and others in a contentious excise policy case. The court criticized the CBI's investigation, noting a lack of evidence and overreliance on speculation. Political figures, including Congress and CPI, seized the moment to criticize the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:30 IST
Court Acquits Kejriwal and Others in Controversial Excise Policy Case
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has acquitted former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in a contentious excise policy case, which played a pivotal role in destabilizing the AAP government. The court's verdict lambasted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for presenting a case unable to withstand judicial scrutiny.

The CBI's chargesheet was described by the judge as containing internal contradictions that undermine the conspiracy theory. Without credible evidence of overarching criminal intent, the court deemed the prosecution's narrative a speculative construct, unsupported by admissible documentation. The verdict provides significant relief to Kejriwal, who called the case against him a 'political conspiracy'.

Political reactions followed swiftly, with opposition leaders, including those from Congress and Samajwadi Party, criticizing the ruling BJP for alleged misuse of federal agencies as political tools. Meanwhile, the CBI plans to challenge the verdict in the Delhi High Court, drawing attention to ignored or inadequately considered investigation aspects.

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Arrest: Gurugram Police Capture Notorious Fugitive

Dramatic Arrest: Gurugram Police Capture Notorious Fugitive

 India
2
Tragedy in Odisha: A Tale of Betrayal and Crime

Tragedy in Odisha: A Tale of Betrayal and Crime

 India
3
It's India's strength and results of our reforms that the world's most powerful nations are now coming to us to do trade deals: PM Modi.

It's India's strength and results of our reforms that the world's most power...

 India
4
Thrilling Showdown at T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs England

Thrilling Showdown at T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs England

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026