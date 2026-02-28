AAP Triumphs: Court Discharges Kejriwal and Sisodia in Excise Policy Case

In a notable legal victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a Delhi court has discharged party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the high-profile excise policy case. This development was met with jubilant celebrations at AAP headquarters, where party members exchanged sweets and danced to traditional music.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann celebrated the court's decision, emphasizing it as a victory for truth and criticizing the alleged misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led government. Mann accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of being manipulated by the Union government to target political adversaries.

Many in AAP see the verdict as not only a personal victory for Kejriwal and Sisodia but also a triumph for transparency and democracy. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema called the ruling a historic victory, asserting that it underscores the strength of the Constitution against what he terms the BJP's baseless tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)