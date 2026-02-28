Left Menu

AAP Triumphs: Court Discharges Kejriwal and Sisodia in Excise Policy Case

The Delhi court discharged AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case, sparking celebrations within AAP. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann criticized the misuse of central agencies by the BJP government and hailed the verdict as a victory for truth and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:18 IST
In a notable legal victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a Delhi court has discharged party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the high-profile excise policy case. This development was met with jubilant celebrations at AAP headquarters, where party members exchanged sweets and danced to traditional music.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann celebrated the court's decision, emphasizing it as a victory for truth and criticizing the alleged misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led government. Mann accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of being manipulated by the Union government to target political adversaries.

Many in AAP see the verdict as not only a personal victory for Kejriwal and Sisodia but also a triumph for transparency and democracy. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema called the ruling a historic victory, asserting that it underscores the strength of the Constitution against what he terms the BJP's baseless tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

