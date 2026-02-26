Massive Marijuana Bust at IGI: A Tale of Two Passengers from Thailand

Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International Airport made a significant bust by seizing 23.9 kilograms of suspected ganja, valued at approximately Rs 24 crore. The narcotics were found in the possession of two Indian passengers returning from Krabi, Thailand, officials announced on Thursday.

The interception occurred on February 22 at Terminal 3's green channel in the immigration area, triggered by passenger profiling, according to an official statement. The officers conducted an X-ray screening and a thorough examination of their baggage, during which they uncovered 14 polythene pouches hidden in two trolley bags.

The substance recovered, weighed at 23,936 grams, tested positive for ganja or marijuana. The passengers have been detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to trace the origins of the illicit shipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)