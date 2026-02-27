Heist Unveiled: Inside the INR 91.76 Lakh Theft

In a dramatic twist to a robbery case, an employee and his accomplice have been apprehended for stealing Rs 91.76 lakh from a Bengaluru-based private firm. The employee, Dhananjay, utilized insider information to execute the heist, with the assistance of his friend, Praveen.

The theft came to light when the company's owner was informed about a break-in, discovering that a substantial amount of cash had been stolen from an office drawer. Quick police action led to the arrest of Praveen in Shivamogga, revealing the involvement of Dhananjay in the crime.

Authorities have managed to recover a significant portion of the stolen funds, amounting to Rs 81.66 lakh. Investigations are ongoing to locate two other suspects still at large, with police intensively probing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)