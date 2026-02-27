Tensions Rise: IAEA Urges Iran for Nuclear Transparency

The United Nations nuclear watchdog released a confidential report on Friday pressing Iran to grant access to its nuclear sites, specifically highlighting Isfahan due to a new enrichment facility and near bomb-grade uranium stored there.

Distributed to members of the International Atomic Energy Agency ahead of a key meeting next week, the report coincides with ongoing and fruitless nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran. Like its predecessors, this document could serve as Washington's evidence against Tehran for lack of transparency in nuclear activities. President Donald Trump's administration has previously threatened military action, mobilizing forces in the region amidst these tensions.

Following last June's U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Iran restricted access for IAEA inspectors, underscoring a critical need for immediate verification activities in Iran, as noted by the Agency. The report also details activity in Isfahan, where highly enriched uranium has reportedly been stored in a tunnel complex, surviving the June attacks. For the first time, the document confirms storage of uranium enriched up to 20% and 60%. Amidst these developments, the revelation of a fourth unverified enrichment plant heightens international concern.