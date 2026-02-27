Dhoni Faces Housing Board Allegations in Ranchi
The Jharkhand State Housing Board issued a notice to Mahendra Singh Dhoni over alleged misuse of a residential plot in Ranchi for commercial purposes. The board chairman stated that a final notice has been issued, with potential cancellation of the plot if compliance isn't achieved.
The Jharkhand State Housing Board has taken action against cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, issuing a notice over the alleged misuse of his residential plot in Ranchi. The plot, intended solely for residential purposes, has reportedly been used commercially, according to official statements on Friday.
Sanjay Lal Paswan, the board's chairman, confirmed the violation of rules, explaining that a thorough inquiry revealed the irregular use of the property. In response, a final notice demands Dhoni to rectify the situation or face the risk of plot cancellation.
Allegations emerged that a diagnostic facility operated from Dhoni's former residence, triggering the board's probe. An investigation concerning the BJP office on Harmu Road for similar reasons is also underway, with authorities promising further action based on the results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
