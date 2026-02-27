Malaysia Probes Alleged Coup Plot Involving Influential Figures

Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail revealed on Friday a probe into an alleged plot to destabilize the government, implicating a local notable and an international media outlet. The investigation is being pursued under laws targeting offenses against parliamentary democracy, which can lead to a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Details of the conspiracy remain scarce as the authorities have not disclosed specific information about the plot. Government spokesman and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil described the issue as "a very serious matter" and stressed the importance of allowing the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

The Attorney-General's Chambers has emphasized the need for the investigation to proceed thoroughly and professionally, free from external interference, highlighting the investigation's high stakes on a national scale.