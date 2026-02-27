Malaysia Probes Alleged Coup Plot Involving Influential Figures
Malaysia's top police official announced an investigation into a conspiracy to destabilize the government, involving a local influential figure and an international media agency. Details remain undisclosed, and authorities emphasize the seriousness of the allegations, underscoring the need for a comprehensive and interference-free investigation.
Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail revealed on Friday a probe into an alleged plot to destabilize the government, implicating a local notable and an international media outlet. The investigation is being pursued under laws targeting offenses against parliamentary democracy, which can lead to a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Details of the conspiracy remain scarce as the authorities have not disclosed specific information about the plot. Government spokesman and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil described the issue as "a very serious matter" and stressed the importance of allowing the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation.
The Attorney-General's Chambers has emphasized the need for the investigation to proceed thoroughly and professionally, free from external interference, highlighting the investigation's high stakes on a national scale.
ALSO READ
Gehlot Demands Relief for Silicosis Patients, Accuses Government of Apathy
AI: The Beacon of Hope for Economic Stability
Kerala High Court Stays Government Messaging Amidst Privacy Concerns
SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go beyond our orders, says SC.
Modi advises preparing 'reform partnership charter' with collective commitment of government, industry, financial institutions, and academia.