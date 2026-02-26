Hong Kong Court Sentences Activist's Father Under National Security Law

A Hong Kong court has sentenced Kwok Yin-sang, father of a prominent pro-democracy activist, to eight months in prison under the controversial national security law. His alleged crime was attempting to terminate his daughter's insurance policy to withdraw funds.

Kwok is the first individual to be prosecuted under this specific charge of dealing with funds linked to an 'absconder.' His daughter, Anna Kwok, is a wanted activist based in the U.S., accused of colluding with foreign forces against Hong Kong.

An emotional outcry has erupted, with Anna Kwok labeling the sentence a 'judicial farce' and 'transnational repression.' She claims her father's prosecution is nothing short of collective punishment, alleging it is rooted in her activism rather than his actions.