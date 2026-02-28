Police Under Threat: CPI(M) Workers in Custody Over Alleged Abuse
Two CPI(M) workers were detained after allegedly threatening police officers. The incident occurred following a protest where Congress flex boards were damaged. The Kerala Police Officers' Association condemned the actions, urging strong measures to uphold police morale and prevent any future incidents of violence against officials.
Authorities have detained two CPI(M) workers following allegations of verbal abuse and threats against police officials. The event unfolded amid tensions in Nagaroor, where a protest allegedly led to property damage against the Congress party.
State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar emphasized that any attacks on law enforcement's morale would meet with strict action. Investigations have intensified as Nagaroor police and the Attingal deputy SP acted swiftly by arresting Vishnu and Ratheesh, the accused CPI(M) leaders.
The Kerala Police Officers' Association condemned the disruptive actions, requesting stronger interventions. State officials reiterated their stance against unlawful activities, demanding public support for the officers carrying out their duties and ensuring public order.
