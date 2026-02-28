Voter Roll Overhaul Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

The Election Commission's recent phased publication of post-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal has led to substantial voter roll deletions, adding tension to the forthcoming assembly elections scheduled for April. This revision saw Nadia district recording approximately 2.71 lakh name deletions, while Bankura reported a net reduction of 1.18 lakh names, reflecting the extensive voter roll churn.

In North Kolkata, about 4.07 lakh names were omitted during the SIR process, with 3.90 lakh removed at the draft stage and 17,000 later. Despite these drastic changes, the number of fresh additions in North Kolkata is still unascertained. Meanwhile, Bankura's electorate decreased from 30,33,830 to 29,15,000 after hearings, scrutiny, and approval of some fresh inclusions.

The Commission attributes deletions to death, migration, duplication, and untraceability, with categories of 'approved', 'deleted', and 'under adjudication'. Public anxiety is palpable, with numerous voters checking their status. Political parties, TMC and BJP, have ramped up booth-level scrutiny, adding a political edge to an already fierce electoral contest.