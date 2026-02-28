Left Menu

Voter Roll Overhaul Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

Significant voter roll deletions in West Bengal's electoral preparation have triggered political unrest. Notably, districts like Nadia and Bankura reported substantial reductions. The revision process involves intense scrutiny of discrepancies, deaths, and migrations. As anxiety mounts, both TMC and BJP engage in heightened electoral strategies ahead of approaching assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:36 IST
Voter Roll Overhaul Sparks Controversy in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission's recent phased publication of post-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal has led to substantial voter roll deletions, adding tension to the forthcoming assembly elections scheduled for April. This revision saw Nadia district recording approximately 2.71 lakh name deletions, while Bankura reported a net reduction of 1.18 lakh names, reflecting the extensive voter roll churn.

In North Kolkata, about 4.07 lakh names were omitted during the SIR process, with 3.90 lakh removed at the draft stage and 17,000 later. Despite these drastic changes, the number of fresh additions in North Kolkata is still unascertained. Meanwhile, Bankura's electorate decreased from 30,33,830 to 29,15,000 after hearings, scrutiny, and approval of some fresh inclusions.

The Commission attributes deletions to death, migration, duplication, and untraceability, with categories of 'approved', 'deleted', and 'under adjudication'. Public anxiety is palpable, with numerous voters checking their status. Political parties, TMC and BJP, have ramped up booth-level scrutiny, adding a political edge to an already fierce electoral contest.

TRENDING

1
String Metaverse Launches Global AI Initiative with Strategic Leadership Moves

String Metaverse Launches Global AI Initiative with Strategic Leadership Mov...

 India
2
Court Halts Delhi's School Fee Committee Rule Amid Legal Challenge

Court Halts Delhi's School Fee Committee Rule Amid Legal Challenge

 India
3
Missile Tensions: U.S. and Israel Engage Iran Amidst Ballistic Arsenal Concerns

Missile Tensions: U.S. and Israel Engage Iran Amidst Ballistic Arsenal Conce...

 Global
4
India Issues Safety Advisory for Nationals in Iran and Israel Amid Rising Tensions

India Issues Safety Advisory for Nationals in Iran and Israel Amid Rising Te...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026