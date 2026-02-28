Major Overhaul Looms for Pakistan T20 Team as Salman Ali Agha to be Axed
Salman Ali Agha is to be removed as captain of Pakistan's T20 team regardless of the World Cup outcome. Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is displeased with the team's performance, hinting at significant lineup changes, including potential retirements for senior players post-tournament, aiming to introduce younger talent.
In a significant shake-up, the Pakistan Cricket Board is set to remove Salman Ali Agha as captain of the national T20 team, regardless of their performance in the ongoing World Cup.
The decision comes amidst Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's dissatisfaction with the team's campaign, having been assured of better results by selectors and management.
Naqvi has already decided on changes, potentially ending international careers for several senior players. Discussions are being planned with head coach Mike Hesson about future team configurations, focusing on integrating younger talent.
