Virgin Atlantic Reroutes Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Virgin Atlantic has decided to steer clear of Iraqi airspace temporarily, opting for flight reroutes amid regional tensions. This move follows recent military strikes by the United States and Israel targeting Iran.

On Saturday, the airline also announced the cancellation of its VS400 service flying from London Heathrow to Dubai, highlighting precautionary measures as a priority.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson emphasized that the safety and security of passengers and crew are paramount. The airline continues to assess the evolving Middle Eastern situation, ready to adapt its flight paths based on the latest guidance and intel.

(With inputs from agencies.)