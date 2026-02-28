Left Menu

Cheetah Reintroduction Program Bolsters India's Big Cat Count at Kuno National Park

Nine cheetahs from Botswana were airlifted to Kuno National Park, increasing India's cheetah count under the reintroduction initiative to 48. As part of a four-year revival plan, the cheetahs arrived on an Indian Air Force aircraft and were released into a quarantine enclosure by Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:40 IST
Cheetah Reintroduction Program Bolsters India's Big Cat Count at Kuno National Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine cheetahs from Botswana have been airlifted to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, enhancing India's cheetah numbers to 48 as part of a reintroduction initiative.

Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav was present to release them into a quarantine enclosure as part of a four-year revival scheme, which aims to boost the big cat population.

The cheetahs were transported on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, marking the third batch from Africa. Efforts to diversify habitats are underway to lessen disease risk to the endangered species.

TRENDING

1
String Metaverse Launches Global AI Initiative with Strategic Leadership Moves

String Metaverse Launches Global AI Initiative with Strategic Leadership Mov...

 India
2
Court Halts Delhi's School Fee Committee Rule Amid Legal Challenge

Court Halts Delhi's School Fee Committee Rule Amid Legal Challenge

 India
3
Missile Tensions: U.S. and Israel Engage Iran Amidst Ballistic Arsenal Concerns

Missile Tensions: U.S. and Israel Engage Iran Amidst Ballistic Arsenal Conce...

 Global
4
India Issues Safety Advisory for Nationals in Iran and Israel Amid Rising Tensions

India Issues Safety Advisory for Nationals in Iran and Israel Amid Rising Te...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026