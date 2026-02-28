Cheetah Reintroduction Program Bolsters India's Big Cat Count at Kuno National Park

Nine cheetahs from Botswana have been airlifted to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, enhancing India's cheetah numbers to 48 as part of a reintroduction initiative.

Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav was present to release them into a quarantine enclosure as part of a four-year revival scheme, which aims to boost the big cat population.

The cheetahs were transported on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, marking the third batch from Africa. Efforts to diversify habitats are underway to lessen disease risk to the endangered species.