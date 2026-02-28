Cheetah Reintroduction Program Bolsters India's Big Cat Count at Kuno National Park
Nine cheetahs from Botswana were airlifted to Kuno National Park, increasing India's cheetah count under the reintroduction initiative to 48. As part of a four-year revival plan, the cheetahs arrived on an Indian Air Force aircraft and were released into a quarantine enclosure by Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav.
Nine cheetahs from Botswana have been airlifted to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, enhancing India's cheetah numbers to 48 as part of a reintroduction initiative.
Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav was present to release them into a quarantine enclosure as part of a four-year revival scheme, which aims to boost the big cat population.
The cheetahs were transported on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, marking the third batch from Africa. Efforts to diversify habitats are underway to lessen disease risk to the endangered species.
