Delhi Police Uncover Drug Network with Heroin Seizure

Delhi Police seized over 1 kg of heroin worth Rs 6 crore and arrested a 23-year-old alleged drug peddler from a family involved in narcotics trade. The accused, Imran alias Sher Khan, was arrested in Dilshad Garden. His family has a history of offenses under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:38 IST
Delhi Police have confiscated over 1 kg of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 6 crore, in a major bust that led to the arrest of a 23-year-old suspected drug dealer. The accused, Imran alias Sher Khan, was apprehended in the city's Dilshad Garden area.

Imran's ties to a family deeply entrenched in the narcotics trade spotlight a continuing issue of drug trafficking across regions. His mother has faced multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is currently barred from Delhi, while his father and brother have also been legally implicated under similar charges.

The arrest occurred after police chased down Imran, who attempted to escape upon spotting law enforcement. Upon his capture, officers unearthed over a kilogram of heroin from a bag on his scooter. Efforts are ongoing to track down the supply chain, involving coordination with local authorities in Ghaziabad.

