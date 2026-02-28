Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran Amidst Explosive Developments
In a significant escalation, Israel launched an attack on Iran, with their defense minister declaring a state of emergency. Tehran witnessed explosions, and Israeli sirens heralded potential missile threats. Both countries are on high alert, with incomplete details surfacing from Iranian media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:08 IST
On Saturday, Israel initiated a military strike against Iran, heightening regional tensions. The attack was confirmed by Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz, who announced an emergency status across the nation.
As explosions rocked downtown Tehran, Iranian state television confirmed the blast but withheld further information. The scene in Iran's capital was chaotic, with thick smoke and uncertainty prevailing.
Simultaneously, sirens blared across Israel as the military issued a proactive alert, cautioning citizens about possible missile threats. The situation remains volatile, with both nations on alert.
(With inputs from agencies.)
More explosions rock Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP citing witnesses.