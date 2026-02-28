Jammu & Kashmir's Cricket Triumph: A Historic Chapter

In an unprecedented turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team clinched its first-ever Ranji Trophy title, leading to jubilant celebrations across the Union territory.

Political figures, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, expressed their pride and called the victory a moment of historic glory. Abdullah shared his excitement on X, while Sinha described it as J&K's 'finest hour.'

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti emphasized the win's significance in promoting unity amid attempts to sow religious discord, underscoring the unifying power of sports in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)