Jammu & Kashmir's Cricket Triumph: A Historic Chapter
The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team celebrated a historic achievement by winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time, sparking an outpour of pride and emotion across the union territory. Political leaders hailed the victory as a symbol of resilience and a unifying force against divisive elements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team clinched its first-ever Ranji Trophy title, leading to jubilant celebrations across the Union territory.
Political figures, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, expressed their pride and called the victory a moment of historic glory. Abdullah shared his excitement on X, while Sinha described it as J&K's 'finest hour.'
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti emphasized the win's significance in promoting unity amid attempts to sow religious discord, underscoring the unifying power of sports in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir's Ranji Triumph: A Historic Moment of Unity and Pride
The Fall of 'El Mencho': A Pyrrhic Victory in the War on Drugs
Auqib Nabi Powers J&K to Historic Ranji Trophy Victory
Historic Triumph: J&K's Ranji Victory Inspires Pride and Unity
Jammu & Kashmir Clinch Historic Ranji Trophy Victory