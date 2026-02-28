Airstrikes Hit Jurf al-Sakhar: Casualties Among Iraqi Hashid Shaabi Fighters

Two fighters of the Iraqi Hashid Shaabi were killed and three others wounded in airstrikes leading to at least four explosions in Jurf al-Sakhar, located south of Baghdad, a spokesperson for the Popular Mobilization Forces reported on Saturday.

Search and rescue operations are underway as authorities seek any further casualties from the incident.

The PMF, known as Hashd al-Shaabi in Arabic, is a coalition of primarily Shi'ite paramilitary groups. Formally part of Iraq's state security services, the umbrella organization includes factions with ties to Iran.