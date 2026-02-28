Political Tangles: Gehlot Criticizes Modi's Comments in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent comments made against Congress during a public meeting in Ajmer. Gehlot described Modi's remarks as emblematic of political frustration and cautioned the PM against equating criticism of him with criticism of the nation.

PM Modi, at the event, accused Congress of morphing into a 'Muslim League-Maoist Congress' and venting electoral frustration by defaming India. Gehlot retorted, highlighting Congress's historical contributions and labeling Modi's comments as ideologically bankrupt.

Gehlot also questioned the BJP government's inaction on key state projects like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal and criticized its failure to appreciate Rajasthan's stringent laws against paper leaks. He accused the BJP of halting welfare schemes initiated during his governance, demanding broader discussions on public welfare issues.

