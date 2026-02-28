Left Menu

Political Tangles: Gehlot Criticizes Modi's Comments in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments against Congress in Ajmer, labelling them as politically frustrated and ideologically bankrupt. Gehlot urges Modi to address public welfare issues over narrow political maneuvers and highlights neglected state developmental projects and halted welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:43 IST
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent comments made against Congress during a public meeting in Ajmer. Gehlot described Modi's remarks as emblematic of political frustration and cautioned the PM against equating criticism of him with criticism of the nation.

PM Modi, at the event, accused Congress of morphing into a 'Muslim League-Maoist Congress' and venting electoral frustration by defaming India. Gehlot retorted, highlighting Congress's historical contributions and labeling Modi's comments as ideologically bankrupt.

Gehlot also questioned the BJP government's inaction on key state projects like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal and criticized its failure to appreciate Rajasthan's stringent laws against paper leaks. He accused the BJP of halting welfare schemes initiated during his governance, demanding broader discussions on public welfare issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

