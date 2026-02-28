Heightened Tensions: Indian Embassy Issues Advisory in Iran

The Indian Embassy in Iran has urged its citizens to exercise 'utmost caution' amid escalating regional tensions. The advisory, posted on social media, recommends avoiding unnecessary movements and staying indoors as much as possible.

This precaution follows a pre-emptive military strike by Israel against Iran. The embassy stressed the importance of staying informed and attentive to further guidance.

Adding to the volatility, US President Donald Trump labeled the military actions as 'a noble mission,' citing Iran's potential threat from its nuclear ambitions and missile systems capable of reaching the US. The situation demands global watchfulness as tensions rise.

