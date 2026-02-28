Heightened Tensions: Indian Embassy Issues Advisory in Iran
The Indian Embassy in Iran has advised citizens to exercise caution and stay indoors due to heightened tensions following Israel's military strike on Iran. US President Trump has called for regime change in Iran and announced major combat operations. The situation remains tense, with global ramifications anticipated.
- Country:
- Iran
The Indian Embassy in Iran has urged its citizens to exercise 'utmost caution' amid escalating regional tensions. The advisory, posted on social media, recommends avoiding unnecessary movements and staying indoors as much as possible.
This precaution follows a pre-emptive military strike by Israel against Iran. The embassy stressed the importance of staying informed and attentive to further guidance.
Adding to the volatility, US President Donald Trump labeled the military actions as 'a noble mission,' citing Iran's potential threat from its nuclear ambitions and missile systems capable of reaching the US. The situation demands global watchfulness as tensions rise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi gave guarantee to Donald Trump that every year India will buy US products worth Rs 9 lakh crore: Rahul at Barnala rally.
Rahul Gandhi alleges Donald Trump threatened PM Modi using Epstein files, Adani Group case to sign trade deal in favour of US.
Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree
President Donald Trump begins delivering State of the Union address, reports AP.