Left Menu

Fuel Theft Drama: Unregistered SUV Dragging Motorcycle Sparks Police Action

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to flee a petrol pump without paying for fuel. The suspect dragged a salesman along with his motorcycle during a chase. Identified as Harsh, the suspect was caught with his unregistered SUV. Police are conducting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:09 IST
Fuel Theft Drama: Unregistered SUV Dragging Motorcycle Sparks Police Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded when a 22-year-old man, driving an unregistered SUV, was arrested for allegedly trying to evade payment at a petrol pump. The confrontation escalated as the driver reportedly dragged a pursuing salesman and his motorcycle.

The chaos erupted near the NTPC Cut in the Badalpur area. The accused, identified as Harsh from Joli village, filled his Thar vehicle with diesel and attempted to flee without settling the bill, heading towards the Dadri bypass, according to the police.

The salesman, Kuldeep Sharma, chased after the SUV on his motorcycle but was injured when the vehicle failed to stop. Police, who have already restored order, are pursuing further legal action after reviewing CCTV evidence of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Johannesburg: Building Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in Johannesburg: Building Collapse Claims Lives

 South Africa
2
FSSAI CEO Calls for Enhanced Enforcement in Food Safety Drive

FSSAI CEO Calls for Enhanced Enforcement in Food Safety Drive

 India
3
Sim Box Racket Busted: A Threat to National Security Unveiled

Sim Box Racket Busted: A Threat to National Security Unveiled

 India
4
Global Tensions Trigger Market Upheaval: Economic Repercussions Loom Larger

Global Tensions Trigger Market Upheaval: Economic Repercussions Loom Larger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026