Fuel Theft Drama: Unregistered SUV Dragging Motorcycle Sparks Police Action

A dramatic incident unfolded when a 22-year-old man, driving an unregistered SUV, was arrested for allegedly trying to evade payment at a petrol pump. The confrontation escalated as the driver reportedly dragged a pursuing salesman and his motorcycle.

The chaos erupted near the NTPC Cut in the Badalpur area. The accused, identified as Harsh from Joli village, filled his Thar vehicle with diesel and attempted to flee without settling the bill, heading towards the Dadri bypass, according to the police.

The salesman, Kuldeep Sharma, chased after the SUV on his motorcycle but was injured when the vehicle failed to stop. Police, who have already restored order, are pursuing further legal action after reviewing CCTV evidence of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)